Jerry Walker, first Oriole to start an All-Star Game dies at 85

BALTIMORE -- Jerry Walker, the first Oriole, and youngest pitcher to start an All-Star game, has died at 85, the team announced in a social media post on Wednesday.

Jerry was the youngest pitcher and first Oriole to start an All-Star Game. We send our condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/iHXbS13Yon — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 17, 2024

Between 1959 and 1962, there were actually two All-Start Games — a short-lived venture that players backed in order to put more money into their pension funds. Walker started the second of the two in the summer of 1959, doing so at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in August.

He pitched 3 innings and allowed two hits, one earned run and one walk. In a scoreless third inning, Walker recorded his lone strikeout against Milwaukee Braves slugger Eddie Mathews.