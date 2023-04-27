Watch CBS News
U.S.

Jerry Springer, iconic TV show host and former mayor of Cincinnati, dead at 79

By Emily Mae Czachor

/ CBS News

Jerry Springer, the TV talk show host and television personality who briefly served as mayor of Cincinnati, has died, his publicist confirmed to CBS News on Thursday morning. He was 79.

A former attorney and politician, Springer was elected the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in 1977 and held the role until 1978. He is known best for his namesake talk series, "Jerry Springer," which ran for nearly three decades.

Judge Jerry Springer
In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York. Richard Drew / AP

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 10:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.