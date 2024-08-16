Jeffrey Epstein's 'Little Black Book' up for auction in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein's 'Little Black Book' is up for auction in Maryland, according to the Alexander Historical Auctions website.

Epstien, a multimillionaire who faced federal charges after being accused of sex trafficking minors, died in a New York prison. His death was ruled a suicide.

The Little Black Book is said to contain names and contact information of many high-profile individuals.

"The entries are printed reproductions, likely reduced in size to accommodate this rather small binding. There are 386 printed entries with two additional entries penned in a childlike hand on the last page, very similar to Epstein's hand but the sample is too small for us to warrant this as fact. They vary in length from only a few lines to over 10-15 lines or more each, and each of these entries may have several more names included within," an excerpt from the book's auction webpage reads.

According to Alexander Historical Auctions, 94 names in the book have black handwritten checkmarks beside them, and five names of "well-recognized financial and industrial figures" are highlighted.

"All five names, including that of Donald Trump, are well-recognized financial and industrial figures," the description reads.

According to the auction house, a musician who was living in Manhattan in the 1990s discovered the book and stored it until 2020, when she learned it belonged to Epstein. The musician assumed the book was a copy, and listed it on eBay where it was purchased by a graduate student who has owned the book since then.

Potential bidders may view a copy of a report from a six-month investigation by forensic document examiners at Applied Forensics, who examined the book to determine its authenticity.

"After researching the Gestetner Velo-Bind binding and the data within, the examiners determined: '...There are indications or evidence to suggest that the Q-1 address book predated the online version of the address book and was in existence circa late 1990's," the description reads.

The auction house describes the book as "a piece of criminal evidence of the highest order," has a starting bid of $35,000.