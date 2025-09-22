Former All-Pro Jason Kelce joins Baltimore Ravens marching band ahead of Monday's game

Jason Kelce, a former NFL player with the Philadelphia Eagles, dressed up and joined the Baltimore Ravens' marching band ahead of the Monday Night Football Game.

Kelce played the saxophone during ESPN's pregame coverage. He is part of ESPN's telecast.

The Ravens (1-1) were preparing to take on the Detroit Lions (1-1) in primetime on Monday at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

Kelce is also a host of the New Heights Podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and fiancé of pop music star Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce, king of side quests pic.twitter.com/JueCjk9raf — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 22, 2025

Jason Kelce, a former center, played 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started in all 193 games that he played, was a seven-time Pro Bowl player, and a Super Bowl champion in the 2017 season.

Kelce retired after the 2023 season.