Janet Jackson "Together Again" tour to stop in Baltimore this spring

BALTIMORE — Janet Jackson fans in Baltimore have reason for excitement. The Janet Jackson "Together Again" tour will stop in Baltimore.

On May 13, at 8 p.m., Jackson will perform at Baltimore's CFG arena.

Fan presale for the tour will begin Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m., and general sales will begin Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.

You can buy tickets and find more information on Janet Jackson's website.