Former Baltimore cop charged with sex abuse held as fugitive in DC

BALTIMORE -- A former Baltimore police officer who faces sex abuse charges in Maryland is being held as a fugitive in Washington, D.C., according to court documents.

James Weems Jr., 57, of Randallstown, was allegedly shot by his wife last week at a DC hotel after she learned of allegations that he molested children at her day care.

Weems was still hospitalized in DC when an arrest warrant was filed Monday by Baltimore County Police, according to an affidavit from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Weems appeared in court Wednesday dressed in an all-white one-piece prison jumpsuit and seated in a wheelchair, according to reports.

Weems waived extradition, meaning that he agreed to be transferred to Maryland custody. He was then placed on a three-day hold, meaning that if he is not surrendered to the state by next Monday, he will be returned to the DC court for further proceedings.

It is unclear how long Weems was at the D.C. hotel before he was shot.

A former police officer who retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005, Weems became the subject of an investigation earlier this month after the allegations arose, police said.

Weems faces multiple charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of at least three children at an Owings Mills day care center owned by his wife.

Shanteari Weems told police she shot her husband after finding out he was accused of molesting children in her care, court records show.

She said she had "been told by numerous children" that her husband "has been molesting them."

Shanteari Weems is listed as the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center, according to local property records. The facility has been shut down in recent days amid the police investigation into the allegations of abuse.

James Weems worked there as a bus driver for at least two years, according to police.

The couple was the subject of a call about a reported shooting at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel at about 8:40 p.m. last Thursday. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Shanteari Weems, who threatened to harm herself if they entered the couple's hotel room, police said.

She said she and her husband had gotten into an argument that escalated when he moved toward her, charging documents state. That's when she allegedly shot her husband.

Shanteari Weems was taken into custody after a standoff at the hotel. She faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.