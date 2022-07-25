Baltimore County woman allegedly shoots husband, prompting standoff at DC hotel

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County woman is being held in Washington D.C. after allegedly shooting her husband and causing a standoff last week at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the District.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia, officers said Shanteari Weems allegedly shot her husband and then threatened to shoot herself last Thursday night.

Weems' husband is recovering.

Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other gun-related charges.

She allegedly told investigators she shot her husband after he stood up and advanced toward her during an argument.

Officers were called to the luxury hotel about 8:40 p.m. Thursday in response to a reported shooting on the eighth floor. "If you come in, I'm going to shoot myself," Weems allegedly said when officers approached the door and announced their arrival.

Weems' husband told officers through the door he had been shot in the head and the leg, police said.

Weems alleged to police that her husband is "a child molester," telling officers children at her daycare business alerted her to the alleged molestation, according to the affidavit.

Property records show Weems is listed as the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills.

Two guns, two shell casings and a notebook detailing Weems' plan to shoot her husband, along with an informal last will and testament, were found during the execution of a search warrant, according to court documents.

"I want [the victim] to face the world as scum," and "I want these kids to get justice" was written in the notebook according to police, along with an apology to "her babies."

Baltimore County Police told WJZ the daycare center is closed as their investigation continues.