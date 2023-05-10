Holliday shines in first game at Aberdeen

BALTIMORE -- Jackson Holliday has been with the Aberdeen IronBirds for two weeks, but Tuesday night was his first game in front of the local fans and he sent them home happy.

Holliday batted second and played shortstop as the IronBirds faced the Hudson Valley Renegades.

In his first at-bat, the Orioles' number one draft pick singled and then later stole a base and scored a run.

Then he saved the best for last as Holliday launched a solo home run in the eighth inning.

It was his second home run as a member of the IronBirds.

Aberdeen went on to win the game 11-to-0.

The IronBirds home stand continues through Sunday.