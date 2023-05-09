Watch CBS News
Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday to make home debut in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE - Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday will make his home debut Tuesday evening at Advanced-A Aberdeen Ironbirds in Harford County.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Holliday, the top overall pick in 2022, was promoted from Delmarva Shorebirds on April 24. He batted .392 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 51 at-bats this season in Delmarva.

He is the son of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Matt Holliday.

"The IronBirds are thrilled to have Jackson joining us here in Aberdeen to play in Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium," said Ironbirds GM Jack Graham. "He's a special player and we are thrilled to have him joining the ranks of players who have stopped in Harford County on their journey through Birdland."  

Holliday was the third No. 1 overall draft pick in Orioles history. One of those, Adley Rutschman, is already on the Orioles' major league squad.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 5:23 PM

