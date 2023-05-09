Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday to make home debut in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE - Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday will make his home debut Tuesday evening at Advanced-A Aberdeen Ironbirds in Harford County.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Holliday, the top overall pick in 2022, was promoted from Delmarva Shorebirds on April 24. He batted .392 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 51 at-bats this season in Delmarva.

He is the son of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Matt Holliday.

The #1 overall pick in 2022, #Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday makes his home debut for the @IronBirds tonight. Coming up on @wjz at 5, @MarkWJZ is live in Aberdeen and will introduce you to the 3rd #1 overall pick in O’s history #Birdland pic.twitter.com/G6Jw3GqSPL — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) May 9, 2023

"The IronBirds are thrilled to have Jackson joining us here in Aberdeen to play in Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium," said Ironbirds GM Jack Graham. "He's a special player and we are thrilled to have him joining the ranks of players who have stopped in Harford County on their journey through Birdland."

Holliday was the third No. 1 overall draft pick in Orioles history. One of those, Adley Rutschman, is already on the Orioles' major league squad.