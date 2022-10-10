'It's sad': Shooting disrupts Morgan State homecoming for second-straight year

BALTIMORE - For the second-straight year, a shooting marred Morgan State's homecoming night.

A 20-year-old is recovering after he was shot Saturday night at an unsanctioned homecoming party.

That shooter has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Despite homecoming weekend's expanded police presence on campus, gunfire had people on campus running for safety.

"We don't know if it's fireworks or shots fired," police are heard on scanner. "There's a lot of people running at Morgan State homecoming."

Police responded to the shooting in front of Morgan State's Student Center.

"Somebody just got shot," said police on a recording.



"It's really sad honestly because at homecoming everybody is supposed to be gathered together," student Jasmine Hollis said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. School officials said the 20-year-old is not a student.

He was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to police.

"You could have taken that somewhere else," Hollis said. "You didn't have to make it a thing at one of our most important events."

Last year, an 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting on campus following homecoming activities.

Four weeks later, police arrested Marcellus Walls, an 18-year-old from Washington, D.C..

Walls is still awaiting trial on attempted murder charges.

"Last year, I was actually at Rawlings and I heard the shots, but I was in my room," student Julian Revelle said.

While Revelle heard the shooting last year, his roommate heard the gunfire this time.

"He was like, 'Yeah there was a shooting," Revelle said. "He was saying he heard shots and everyone was like running."

"A little scary, but we were all safe after, so there wasn't really too much to be scared of because I think the situation was under control," student Abby A. said.

Students on campus told WJZ they are relieved that no one else was injured.

"It happens, I guess," Hollis said. "But, I wish it didn't happen at our school."

Students say university president Dr. David Wilson emailed the school community this weekend about the shooting.

The university gave advanced notice ahead of Homecoming of more law enforcement, limited access to the academic quad, enhanced lighting, and zero tolerance for smoking, alcohol on campus, and weapons.