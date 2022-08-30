It's all hands on deck as organizers prepare for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is soaring to new heights this year.

"It's one of those experiences that you just can't replace. It's something that's unique," said Nan Nawrocki, president of Sail Baltimore.

The event celebrates the rich maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay with 12 vessels at the Inner Harbor, including local ships and those from visiting navies.

"We have tall ship coming from Denmark, Navy destroyer from the U.K. and a vessel from Canada as well. So, it's not only a U.S. Navy event but also an international event," said Nawrocki.

"It's important to us to share our message and make sure the public has a clear understanding of what we do as part of our day-to-day operations," said Rob Shaffer, director of operations of Naval District of Washington. "The best way to do that is to bring the sailors in and build an environment where they're provided the opportunity to interact with the public."

It's an all-hands-on-deck effort, from the local to federal level, to coordinate this massive global attraction.

"It incorporates the folks from the Navy, from the Coast Guard, we even have some Army folks," said Nawrocki.

Sail Baltimore has been around since 1975 and plays a key roll in bringing this event to life.

"We work with not only the ships, the foreign ships but the U.S. Navy to help them to prepare them to be pier side with water pilots, tugs," said Nawrocki.

Shaffer staid planning starts about two years out, "and we're able to see what ships are available during that cycle and we start looking at specific ships that we would schedule to attend these events."

With hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend the event, security remains at the top of mind.

"We have a consequence management committee which meets early and regularly," said Shaffer.

Now it's full speed ahead with preparations.

"Everybody around the harbor, all the activities here are geared up and you'll start to see festival activities starting to be set up," said Nawrocki.

Organizers said they're looking forward to honoring this tradition for many years to come.

"The area and the history. We have Fort McHenry here, 'Star-Spangled Banner,' War of 1812 significance, the proximity of Washington D.C.," said Shaffer.

"There's nothing like being able to walk on board the ships and be able to touch and feel them, and be able to talk to the sailors," said Nawrocki.

Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is free and open to the public from Sept. 7-13.

If you'd like to volunteer, click here.