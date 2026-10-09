Isaias to bring Maryland heavy rain, stormy weather Sunday

Comfortable, dry, and nice weather continue through Saturday. Sunday has been upgraded to a First Alert Weather Day.

Calm before the storm in Baltimore through Saturday

We finish off the workweek with a fantastic Friday. Sunshine will mix with a good deal of clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the middle 70s.

Friday evening weather looks nice, comfy, and dry for any outdoor activities including high school football games. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s.

Saturday is the WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend because of its dry and quiet weather. Any partial sunshine early in the day will quickly fade to thickening clouds. Despite the afternoon gray sky, weather conditions should stay dry if you have any plans that bring you outside.

Isaias to bring stormy weather to Maryland Sunday into Monday

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day across Maryland. Expect periods of windswept rain, heavy at times, along with the chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Sunday's forecast is trending toward a washout across much of Maryland, so plan accordingly. Many outdoor events and activities will be cancelled or postponed due to the persistant stormy weather conditions. Air and road travel delays are also possible during this time.

As of Friday morning, hurricane Isaias is a stronger storm. It has intensified into a major category 3 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 120 mph. Hurricane Isaias will continue moving north in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Landfall is most likely somewhere from the western Florida panhandle to southern Alabama.

The remnants of Isaias will impact our area Saturday night through Monday morning. The greatest storm impacts for central and northern Maryland happen Sunday into Sunday evening. During this time expect a widespread windswept rain, heavy at times, along with isolated strong to severe storms.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely across the area with some areas receiving locally higher rainfall totals. Since the rain from Isaias will fall over an extended period of time, widespread flooding is not expected. There is the possibility of some flooding in the typical poor drainage and urban areas.

In addition to gusty winds in some of the heavier rain bands, there is the possibiltiy of isolated severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

The severe weather threat level Sunday afternoon is dependant on how warm and humid the atmosphere becomes. If warmer temperatures are able to materialize, and we receive at least some sunshine, the severe weather threat will likely be an issue for some of us.

The main threats from these strong to severe storms would be from a few damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two.

Monday morning starts showery, but dries out during the afternoon and evening as the storm departs. Tuesday turns briefly warmer with highs near 80°. A spotty shower late Tuesday will help bring in classic, cool, and crisp fall weather either later Wednesday or into next Thursday.