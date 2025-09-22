Spotted lanternflies are wreaking havoc on Maryland vineyards and ecosystem

You've probably seen spotted lanternflies all around Maryland and Baltimore. They are tan and covered in black spots.

When they open their wings, a bright red flashes in front of you.

Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species in Maryland, and although they will not harm you, they are threatening our ecosystem and farms.

What are they and how did they get here?

Experts believe the spotted lanternfly came over from China on a stone shipment to Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. They then entered Maryland in 2018.

Megan Carr, a Forest Ecologist with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks' Forestry Division, said they were first found in Baltimore in 2021.

They are an invasive hopper insect that suck sap from grapevines and trees, including the weeping willow, maples, and black walnuts.

Jessica Boyles, an Environmental specialist and coordinator for the spotted lanternfly program at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, said you've probably seen what the adult looks like.

"Usually you see the pictures with the splayed wings, where you see the red underneath, and they've got those black dots on the forewings with the brown," Boyles said. "That's pretty typical. We also have fourth instars, which are right before adults. The fourth instars are rather small; people mistake them for spiders most of the time because they're so low. They're red and black and white." The youngest ones are just black and white.

The insect will lay their eggs in the fall. The egg masses have been described as grey-white and look like mud or clay on a tree. Those eggs will hatch in April or June.

Where do you see them?

In short, everywhere.

Their preferred tree host is the Tree of Heaven, which is invasive itself. It first came over as a landscaping tree because it provides good shade and beautiful flowers.

Boyles said the Maryland Department of Agriculture does a lot of management for vineyards and high-transportation pathways.

The Tree of Heaven grows in disturbed environments, like where roads and trains are built.

"We get a lot of reports of people going to Marc stations and seeing a ton of Spotted Lanternfly," Boyles said.

How are they harmful?

"The good news to people is that it's not harmful to humans, but it definitely has some impacts on our local ecosystems," Carr said.

But she also said they rarely kill trees, and our forests aren't losing canopy from them.

They hop around a lot and can be startling, but they do not bite or sting. However, they can attract others who do.

"My biggest concern about spotted lanternflies in a home landscape is that the honeydew will attract vast numbers of stinging insects," said Michael Raupp, a former professor of entomology at the University of Maryland. "Yellow jackets, paper wasps, hornets, honeybees, this poses a risk to humans and pets in those landscapes."

Boyles said it's the secondary issues that can harm the trees. Since the bugs eat sap, they are creating wounds in the trees, which can open them to other pests and diseases.

Spotted lanternflies also excrete honeydew, which is just sugar and water. However, when it sits on vegetation, it creates sooty mold. "And that sooty mold stops photosynthesis," Boyles said. "Or it decreases the ability for that plant to photosynthesize."

The sooty mold can also get on your outdoor furniture and cars and cause a mess that's hard to get rid of.

"The No. 1 complaint I get is that it reduced people's quality of life, " Boyles said. "Because they feel like they can't enjoy their backyard."

Broyles doesn't have an answer on how to clean it up.

"I've heard some people say that if they took regular cleaning products to their grills and porches, they are able to get it up; sometimes it stains, but they are able to get it up. It's not a good solution," Broyles said.

The bugs can also deter people from getting outside and enjoying nature and the city's forests.

"For us, our main issue is that they're really just kind of gross," Carr said. "You see all these bugs moving around, some people are afraid of them. And sometimes you'll have the honeydew actually raining down on you. And those can be issues."

Impact on vineyards

All the experts that WJZ spoke to about the spotted lanternfly seem to agree that one of the biggest threats of the insect is to vineyards and grapes.

"When spotted lanternflies are able to feed on them, they reduce their ability to overwinter, deplete nitrogen, and they can reduce the ability for the vines to grow profitable grapes the following year, sometimes they're really sickly," Broyles said. "They can stunt the growth of young vines, so it's an awful, awful sentence for vineyards."

Edward Boyce and his wife planted the first grapes at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy in 2003.

Farming can always come with unforeseen challenges, but Ed says on average, they are probably down about 60% in their harvest so far this year. And the bugs are a big part of it.

"We've been through multi-colored Asian Lady Beetles, been through stink bugs, been through a couple other invasive insect pests," Boyce said. "Eventually, you deal with them. That's farming. This is the worst. By far."

Boyce said the invasive bugs tend to go to the edges of his field. That's because they aren't the best flyers, but tend to hop to nearby plants.

"The middle is down maybe 40-50% but the edges are literally nothing," Boyce said about his grape production this year.

And nature is not helping much.

Boyce has seen some yellow jackets attack them, but not much else.

"The only thing I've actually seen eat them is my cat. Who just whacked one out of the air. Who looked at it and gobbled it right up," Boyce said. "But there's a few too many for my cat to eat them all."

To try to mitigate the problem, Black Ankle Vineyards knocked down the Tree of Heaven they had around their property. They also work with the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

And, they scrape off egg masses when they see them.

But when the bugs start killing the vines, they have to start spraying insecticide, which he does not like to do.

"That's really frustrating because we worked so hard to build a good balance in the vineyard between the good, bad, and the bad bugs," Boyce said. "And the good bugs keep the bad bugs in balance and to a dull roar, and everyone's happy. Then something like this happens, and it throws the whole balance off. And it's a lot of work and a long time to get it back."

Boyce said they usually harvest about 200 tons of grapes, but he thinks it will only be about a hundred or so this year. He believes it's mostly due to the bugs.

Eventually, he said it will impact their profits.

"We have wine down here stored from the last couple of years. This just means we will have less in the future, and we are gonna run out, and I don't know what we're going to do from there," Boyce said. "But that's tomorrow's problem. Today is just how much we can save with what we have."

For the wine-loving consumer, Ed said his prices will not go up because of the competition.

"It's a very local phenomenon," Boyce said. "If there were a market for Maryland wine, then yeah, prices would go up. But we are competing with wine from France, California, Washington state, Chile, and wherever else. And they don't have this problem."

But looking at the bright side, the wine they do harvest could taste better.

"We may only have last or less of our normal harvest, but if we keep getting decent weather the next few weeks, we may make some really good wine, and that might compensate a little bit for it, with really good quality," Boyce said.

Boyce remains optimistic.

"If I've been good about keeping on these things, then yes, next year's looking better," he said. "Just know we are all trying to deal with it the best we can. And help us by buying local."