Baltimore County's traffic unit wasted $125,513 due to misplaced crosswalks: OIG report

Baltimore County's Traffic Calming Unit wasted $125,513 in funds after installing multiple crosswalks and traffic devices in the wrong locations, with some failing to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), according to an Inspector General report.

According to the report, released Monday, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) reviewed multiple projects overseen by the Traffic Calming Unit, which also supervises the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

The review found that the Traffic Unit installed multiple crosswalks in the wrong locations. One project had to be redone, and another had to be removed after it was installed on a state-owned road, according to the OIG report.

The OIG's investigation also found that traffic calming devices were installed on roads that did not qualify for them under the program's rules and that the traffic unit failed to ensure that some projects complied with ADA and county standards.

According to the report, the county employee who was responsible for managing the program installed traffic calming devices on a road where they and their family had property interests.

Inspector General investigation

The OIG began investigating the traffic unit after receiving complaints between April 2024 and February 2025 about the operation of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

The complaints alleged that county funds were wasted due to misplaced crosswalks and raised concerns about the motives behind the installation of some speed humps.

The complaints also alleged there was a lack of oversight of the unit and the engineering program manager who led the unit.

During the investigation, the OIG conducted interviews, visited the sites of the traffic calming projects and reviewed related laws and regulations.

The investigation confirmed that a raised crosswalk on Compass Road had initially been installed in the wrong location. The mistake was discovered after a school where the crosswalk was supposed to be installed asked about the status. The program manager informed the contractor about the mistake, and it was redone in the correct location.

However, the OIG investigation also found that neither of the crosswalks was ADA-compliant or followed county standards. The error cost about $20,606, according to the report.

The investigation further found that a raised crosswalk was installed on Kenwood Avenue in Rosedale, which is a state-owned road. The county paid for the installation and removal of the crosswalk, which cost $27,389, according to the OIG report.

Through the investigation, the OIG determined that the program manager did not follow the program's rules when determining which streets qualified for traffic calming measures. The installation of traffic devices that did not meet the qualification of the program cost nearly $77,517, bringing the total amount of wasted funds to $125,513, the OIG report said.

Lack of oversight and record-keeping concerns

The OIG's investigation confirmed there was a lack of awareness from supervisors of the program manager's decisions on traffic calming measures.

The OIG was told there was "less supervision" of the program manager due to the person being a long-time county employee with specialized duties.

"Regardless, this lack of active supervision of the program manager resulted in many of the errors and other issues highlighted in this report going unnoticed," the OIG said in its report.

The OIG also raised concerns about record-keeping during the investigation, as the initially provided records were incomplete and did not include certain projects that were completed within the requested time period.

The OIG said it was unable to determine if the failure to provide the files was intentional or an oversight.

"Regardless, it was concerning," the OIG said in the report.

Baltimore County responds to OIG report

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier responded to the report in a letter, saying the manager mentioned is no longer employed by the county.

The county executive also disputed claims that the crosswalks were not ADA-compliant. In her letter, she said the county's Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPWT) explained to the OIG that adding crosswalks does not alter an existing one.

According to Klausmeier, many of the examples in the OIG report were locations where there were no existing crosswalks and no existing ADA ramps.

"The county did not alter the existing lack of sidewalk, and therefore did not add ramps to a non-existent sidewalk," Klausmeier said in her letter to the OIG.

"When DPWT installs new or replacement sidewalks, ADA ramps are always added," Klausmeier continued.

According to Klausmeier, the county investigated the site of the crosswalk on Compass Road at Radial Avenue and determined that there is an adequate right of way. A landing area will be constructed in coordination with the Bureau of Highways by June 1, 2026.

A review of another crosswalk on Compass Road at Cord Street found that a ramp is not feasible due to existing drainage features.

Klausmeier also detailed that DPWT will review all of the projects completed under the School Safety Initiative to evaluate ADA compliance, adherence to county standards and placement near schools. This review will be completed by Jan. 31, 2026.

A financial review will also be completed to ensure funds for the School Safety Initiative are being used for their intended purpose, Klausmeier said.