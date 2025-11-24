Woman dies days after being pulled from car in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

A woman who crashed her car into Baltimore's Inner Harbor last week has died, according to Baltimore Police.

Crews responded to the crash near Eastern Avenue by Pier 5, just after 6 p.m. on November 18.

Witnesses said they saw the car speeding before it drove off the pier into the harbor and began slowly sinking about 33 feet from land. A visitor from New York told The Baltimore Banner that they saw the car's trunk above the waterline shortly after the crash. The witness said that the trunk did pop open as the vehicle became fully submerged, but they did not see anyone escape.

The temperature of the water at the time was 53 degrees.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old woman, was rushed to a nearby Baltimore hospital in critical condition. It is unclear how long she remained underwater. Her identity has not been released.

The victim was awake and conscious soon after the crash, and on Nov. 19, police said she was expected to survive, but she later died at the hospital on November 21.

Police, firefighters, and a dive crew extricated the car shortly after 9 p.m. There was no one else in the car at the time of the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing. It is not known why the woman drove off the pier.

Taxi pulled out of harbor

Just last summer, police pulled a van out of the harbor near the National Aquarium. The van had been missing since 2014 and had a Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf logo.

Police believed that the taxi and the body inside had been submerged for several years.