Inner Harbor Intersection Improvement project to address pedestrian safety, accessibility

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced an Inner Harbor intersection improvement project that will enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility along parts of Pratt Street.

The plan is to upgrade roadway crossings and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant pedestrian ramps.

The three intersections getting an upgrade are where Pratt Street meets Light, Calvert, and President streets. The project is set to begin in mid-May and will last for about nine months.

Baltimore City leaders say this project has been a long time coming.

"This intersection improvement project along Pratt Street will contribute to a more accessible and inviting downtown environment that aligns with Baltimore's broader vision for safe urban mobility," said Mayor Scott. "Significant change is happening across downtown — including the reimagining of Harborplace and the investments driven by our Downtown Rise program. To meet this moment, my administration is committed to building a Downtown that is thriving, safe, and prioritizes the pedestrian experience to welcome residents and visitors alike every single day."

According to Baltimore City, some of the upgrades include:

High visibility "continental style" crosswalks for pedestrians.

ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps.

Countdown pedestrian signals.

Accessible pedestrian signals.

Installation of bicycle and pedestrian way-finding signage.

Construction of new conduits to support pedestrian signal upgrades.

Harborplace redevelopment plan

The Inner Harbor redevelopment will also include a revamped Harborplace.

Gensler, a global architecture and design firm, was assigned to lead the design team for the Harborplace Master Plan, which was approved by Baltimore voters in November 2024.

MCB Real Estate, led by David Bramble, plans to replace the mostly vacant pavilions at the Inner Harbor with a mixed-use complex including a park, residential buildings, and retail space, with an estimated cost of around $1 billion.

The proposed redevelopment would create a 4.5-acre space with restaurants, commercial uses, multifamily residential development, and off-street parking.

Harborplace opened in July 1980, serving as one of the first waterfront malls of its kind. It initially became a national model for urban renewal. However, by the 2010s, the complex fell into decline under New York-based Ashkenazy Acquisitions, which acquired it in 2012. By 2019, the property entered court-ordered receivership due to Ashkenazy's loan defaults and failure to maintain the site.