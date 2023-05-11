Injured Kentucky Derby favorite Forte ineligible for Preakness, Maryland commission says

BALTIMORE -- After much anticipation, live horse racing makes a comeback Thursday at Pimlico Race Course for the opening of its 15-day Preakness Meet.

Thursday's races kick off the East Baltimore track's prep ahead of the second jewel of the Triple Crown next weekend, the Preakness Stakes.

However, a colt favorite will not make an appearance at the big race. There are a lot of eyes on Forte, a three-year-old colt who is a Kentucky Derby favorite.

But after a recent injury, Forte barely missed the threshold of eligibility to appear at the Preakness.

Forte was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Monday ahead of the race after getting a bruise on his right front foot.

The colt was put on the veterinarian's list and is not allowed to compete in any races for 14 days.

Preakness would be on the 14th day for Forte, but the Maryland Racing Commission is honoring Kentucky's veterinary rules and agreed Forte cannot race.

The debate over Forte's health comes after the catastrophic injury of one horse and the death of another at Laurel Park just weeks ago raised concerns about horse racing practices and care for the horses.