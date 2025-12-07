More than 200,000 power banks sold on Amazon recalled over fire and burn risks

About 210,000 portable lithium-ion battery power banks sold on Amazon have been recalled over possible fire and burn hazards to consumers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves INIU 100,000mAh portable power banks, model BI-B41that were sold on Amazon between August 2021 and April 2022, the recall notice says. They have a black or blue case with the INIU logo and a paw-print LED light on the front.

The power banks can overheat and ignite. The company said it received at least 15 reports of the power banks overheating, including 11 reports of fires that resulted in minor burn injuries and property damage.

Only the portable power banks with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 and 000L21 are included in this recall.

INIU power banks have been recalled over overheating and fire risks. Consumer Product Safety Commission

People who purchased the power banks should stop using them immediately and visit INIU's website recall page to verify the product serial number and register for a full refund.

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in a range of products, including electronics, appliances, cordless tools and electric bikes, and their usage has been linked to numerous incidents of overheating and fires.

Consumers should stop using products with lithium-ion batteries if they detect an odor, a change in color, excessive heat, a change in shape, leaking or odd noises, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Because of their risk of catching fire, lithium-ion batteries cannot be thrown out in the trash, curbside bins, or even battery recycling boxes. The CPSC recommends consumers contact their municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center for guidance on how to properly dispose of their recalled lithium-ion battery or device.