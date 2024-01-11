In-custody death in Baltimore County under investigation

Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024)

Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024)

Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024)

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating an in-custody death in Baltimore County.

Police responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a suspicious man in the area of Rosedale Lane and Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills. The man appeared to be under the influence and causing a disturbance, according to police.

Family members attempted to de-escalate the situation because Baltimore County Police took the man into custody.

Officers attempted to render aid and requested medics.

Police said the man died after he was taken to a hospital.