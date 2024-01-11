Watch CBS News
Local News

In-custody death in Baltimore County under investigation

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024)
Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024) 02:05

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating an in-custody death in Baltimore County.

Police responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a suspicious man in the area of Rosedale Lane and Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills. The man appeared to be under the influence and causing a disturbance, according to police.

Family members attempted to de-escalate the situation because Baltimore County Police took the man into custody.

Officers attempted to render aid and requested medics. 

Police said the man died after he was taken to a hospital.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 1:16 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.