In-custody death in Baltimore County under investigation
BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating an in-custody death in Baltimore County.
Police responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a suspicious man in the area of Rosedale Lane and Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills. The man appeared to be under the influence and causing a disturbance, according to police.
Family members attempted to de-escalate the situation because Baltimore County Police took the man into custody.
Officers attempted to render aid and requested medics.
Police said the man died after he was taken to a hospital.
