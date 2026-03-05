Baltimore mayor signs executive order to protect rights and safety of immigrants

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed an executive order Wednesday that aims to improve public safety in the city and protect the rights of immigrants.

The order, Protecting the Rights and Well-Being of Baltimore City Residents, highlights the city's commitment to upholding the safety, dignity, and rights of all residents, the mayor said.

The measure comes as state and local leaders are raising concerns about an increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the region and a potential new immigration detention center in Washington County.

"The recent deployment of federal enforcement agents to cities across the United States — which has led to violent and deadly confrontations between civilians and law enforcement — has created chaos and fear within communities, while raising serious concerns regarding civil rights violations," the mayor said in a statement.

WJZ has reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for comment.

Immigration executive order

According to the mayor, the executive order clarifies existing policies related to federal immigration enforcement efforts, details proactive steps that are being taken to protect residents, and outlines the authority of the Baltimore Police Department.

"Our immigrant neighbors are an integral part of Baltimore's social and economic fabric," Scott said. "They are our business owners, essential workers, homeowners, neighbors, and friends. We are committed to the inclusion, access, safety, and rights of all people who call our city home — and we will never apologize for that."

Under the executive order, the city will expand its Know Your Rights outreach program by launching a new webpage where residents can learn about their constitutional rights. The webpage will also include information about the Safe City Baltimore program, which offers immigration-related legal screenings and support for families impacted by immigration arrests.

The order also emphasizes that ICE agents are prohibited from entering city facilities without a warrant.

According to the measure, the city will submit frequent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to DHS to stay up-to-date on any immigration enforcement activities taking place in Baltimore. The city is ready to pursue legal avenues to challenge unconstitutional federal actions if needed, the order states.

Authority of Baltimore Police

The executive order further emphasizes that the Baltimore Police are the local authority, and immigration enforcement is not their responsibility.

The order highlights that Baltimore Police officers are not allowed to ask about a person's immigration status during routine interactions, and they will not detain someone based on their immigration status. Baltimore will not assist or interfere with immigration enforcement, the measure states.

The order urges federal law enforcement agents working in Baltimore to follow the Baltimore Police Department's standards of transparency, under which officers are required to provide their name, rank and badge number when asked by a member of the public.

The measure directs city agencies not to allow ICE agents to use their properties as staging areas, processing locations or operation bases without a warrant.

The measure also authorizes the city's attorneys and solicitor to volunteer their time on a pro bono basis to represent residents who are involved in immigration cases.