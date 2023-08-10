Hyundai theft: Teen arrested for crashing into Baltimore County undercover police car

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old is behind bars for crashing into a Baltimore County police vehicle.

Police say the teen was driving a stolen car, specifically, a Hyundai.

Hyundais and Kias have been targeted by thieves for some time and police continue to deal with the problem.

Baltimore County Police told WJZ the issue has really been hampering things down, with officers working around the clock to catch these thieves.

Debris is still in the spot where @BaltCoPolice say a 15-year-old crashed a stolen Hyundai into an undercover detective’s car. Stolen Kias and Hyundais continue to keep agencies nationwide busy: we caught up with how things are going in Baltimore County. Report at 5 @wjz pic.twitter.com/SHEMwxg4qL — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) August 10, 2023

Debris from the crash can still be seen on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk. It's where police say a 15-year-old crashed a stolen Hyundai Tucson into an undercover detective's car Wednesday morning.

Baltimore County Det. Trae Corbin said officers were already out in Dundalk on an auto theft detail when they got a call that minors were breaking into cars about a mile away on Sollers Point Road.

"Once they came to the area, they noticed three vehicles were fleeing," Corbin said. "It was later determined those vehicles were actually stolen. At this time, two out of the three vehicles were recovered."

The other vehicle recovered was a Kia Forte.

Police agencies nationwide have been dealing with an uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts after a popular social media trend showed how easy it could be.

Back in May, an officer with the Regional Auto Theft Task Force, or RATT, told WJZ that 90 minors had been arrested for stealing cars. This puts 2023 on track to surpass 2022.

"Our officers are working around the clock. Officers that are on the task force continue to work with our partners regionally and federally to try to combat this problem," Corbin said.

Victor Folea just got his Hyundai Elantra a few weeks ago. He had some concerns at first until the dealership told him of a recent software fix.

"I actually made sure to ask [about the problem with thefts]. They said that the newer models got that kink out of the way. I trust [the dealership] and I don't think it'll be a problem," Folea said. "We'll see, but I hope it's alright."

Baltimore County Police are working on setting up opportunities to give away more steering wheel locks to help drivers.

But, for those in Anne Arundel County, police there will have a lock giveaway on Aug. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 7009 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover.

You must be an Anne Arundel County resident and you will need to bring proof of ownership or lease of your car.

Police also recommend to check in with your dealership if you have concerns.