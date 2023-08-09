Stolen vehicle collides with Baltimore County undercover police car, one teen arrested

BALTIMORE -- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle that crashed into one of the Baltimore County Police Department's undercover cars, according to authorities.

Dundalk officers were working an overnight theft involving two stolen Hyundai vehicles when the collision happened, police said.

Multiple suspects were involved in the incident, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. However, the department has only announced one theft.

The stolen vehicles were recovered, according to authorities.

The theft of Hyundai and Kia vehicles has increased due to a social media trend that showcases how easy the vehicles are to steal.

By May of 2023, nearly 600 people in Baltimore City reported having their Hyundai or Kia stolen.

Even a 2018 Kia Optima that the Baltimore Police Department had been using as an undercover car was stolen in June.

Sometimes, the owners of the vehicles discover that their property was used to commit crimes.

In some cases, the vehicles are damaged, or worse, totaled.

Police departments in various parts of the state have offered free steering wheel locks to Maryland residents who drive Hyundai or Kia vehicles to mitigate the thefts.

Earlier this year, Baltimore joined cities across the country in suing car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia, blaming hundreds of car thefts in the city this year on the companies' alleged cost-cutting measures.