Hundreds of college students moved into Morgan State's new Thurgood Marshall building Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Morgan State University Move-In Day today; new building named "Thurgood Marshall"
Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.

The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. 

It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.

It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff.

"I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."

First published on August 13, 2022 / 10:08 PM

