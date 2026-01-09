"Heartbroken" sister reacts to body camera video of brother shot, killed by Baltimore County police

The sister of a man shot and killed last month by Baltimore County police is calling for more training for officers and reacting to the body-worn camera video released in the case.

The death of 31-year-old Howard Sye remains under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's office.

Baltimore police shot and killed Howard Sye, pictured above, after responding to a domestic-related incident on December 3, 2025. Mike Hellgren

The video

It took less than a minute from the time police arrived at the apartment complex on Holgate Drive in Essex to the moment officers shot 31-year-old Howard Sye in the stairwell outside of his apartment.

Police responded to a 911 call at the home around 8:30 p.m. on December 3rd for a stabbing and encountered Sye with a knife after knocking on his door.

A body camera photo shows police encountering Sye at the door of an Essex apartment complex. Baltimore County Police Department

In the video, Sye appeared to have a knife in one hand.

A still image from the released body camera footage shows Sye wielding a knife in his left hand before attempting to punch one of the officers. Baltimore County Police Department

Officers asked him to drop it before he punched one of them with his other hand.

Several officers then opened fire.

Footage shows Sye throwing a punch with his right hand, before police open fire. Baltimore County Police Department

"He had a knife in his hand, but instead of him using that knife to attack an officer, he used his fist, and that lets you know that he was angry. He's not a bad person. He's not a killer," Tiffany Elliott, Sye's sister, told WJZ.

She believes police were too aggressive in their response.

When officers finally got inside the apartment, they located Sye's other sister with a stab wound.

"My family called police to get help. If we'd known it was going to end like this, we'd have probably tried to take matters into our own hands, like driving my sister to the hospital or something of that nature," Elliott said. "My sister called for help, and they failed us. They failed us. My niece has to grow up without a father. I have to grow up without a brother."

She said what happened was out of his character.

"He was a family man, so for him to actually even stab our sister, all of us are in disbelief. Like all of us are in disbelief. This isn't the type of behavior from Howard at all," Elliott told WJZ. "He loved his daughter—absolutely loved his daughter—absolutely loved his family."

Elliott said her sister, who was stabbed, is physically doing well, but the incident has taken an emotional toll.

She said she is also working through the trauma.

"I don't feel like it was handled well at all. My brother should still be here. He should still be here," Elliott said. "His birthday, Christmas, New Year's—I pray nobody else has to go through this."

You can watch the released body-worn camera video here.

The investigation

The attorney general's office wrote in an initial statement that, "Officers arrived and encountered a man armed with a knife. Officers gave verbal commands to the man. At that point, multiple officers discharged their service weapons…"

The Independent Investigations Division of the office has yet to issue its final determination, a process that could take months.

The attorney general's office had no further comment Friday.

Another sibling previously told WJZ Sye had mental health issues and questioned the response.

"He had a knife—a knife—and you mean to tell me you guys go through all this training and your first response was to shoot him several times by several officers," Elliott asked. "That was very inhumane, and I need answers. I want to know if they are going to be held accountable for their actions."

Officers on routine administrative leave

The officers who were involved in the incident are now on routine administrative leave.

The attorney general's office identified them as:

Officer Malia Hooper, 1 year of service

Officer Trent LaPosta, 1 year of service

Officer First Class Nicholas Vagnier, 2 years of service

and Officer Hunter Cortes, 2 years of service.

County police wrote in a statement last month, "Officers rendered aid to both the adult female and adult male prior to them being transported to a nearby hospital, where the male was later pronounced deceased. One officer sustained an injury during the incident and was transported to an area hospital for treatment."

Sye is one of four people shot and killed by police in Baltimore County last year.