Bodycam footage released in Baltimore County officer-involved shooting

Baltimore County police have released the body camera footage from a December fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in Essex.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex following reports of a stabbing on Friday, December 3, 2025.

Timeline of events

According to the office of Attorney General Anthony B. Brown, police responded to the 900 block of Holgate Drive at 8:30 p.m., after receiving a 911 call for a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a man, later identified as 31-year-old Howard Sye, wielding a knife in his hand.

Officers demanded that Sye let go of the knife, but he instead punched one of the four officers.

They all then discharged their weapons, killing Sye.

Medical aid was rendered to Sye until EMS units arrived, after which he was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

A woman, later identified as his sister, was found in the apartment with a stab wound and taken to a nearby hospital.

An officer was also injured during the incident.

Questions raised about response

When WJZ first broke the story, Sye's brother, Tabias, raised questions about the police response, given his brother's mental health.

According to him, police had responded to that same apartment before.

"You let out seven shots and somebody that had a knife—that had mental issues going on with him—and you don't sit and ask any questions — you just shoot? Is that OK to you or to the people who are supposed to protect us? I guarantee you my sister called because she didn't know what transpired or what he was capable of," Tabias told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

A neighbor recounted the incident as well, stating, "Personally, I don't see why they would have to shoot him down like that."