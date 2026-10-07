Howard High cancels full JV football season as investigation continues into alleged bullying incident

Howard High School is canceling its entire JV football season while it continues to investigate an alleged locker room bullying incident that led to assault charges against seven members of the team.

The decision to suspend the rest of the season was announced to families in a letter sent by Howard High Principal Allen Cosentino. In the letter, Cosentino confirmed that the school's investigation continues into the incident, which happened late last month and was partially captured on video.

The alleged bullying prompted the school to temporarily suspend its JV football program while the alleged assaults were investigated.

Police previously told CBS News Baltimore that seven juveniles, ages 14 to 16, were facing second-degree assault charges because of the incident. They were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

"Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control have made it difficult to fully understand the extent of the behavior occurring among JV football participants in the school's locker room and elsewhere," Cosentino wrote in the letter shared with families. "It is likely that the investigation will continue for at least several more weeks, making it impossible to safely and reasonably restart and complete the season."

A family member told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the victim is a member of the team and had to be hospitalized after the incident.

Cosentino said he knows the cancellation is "extremely disappointing news," especially to student-athletes "who were not involved in inappropriate behavior, were unaware of what was occurring, or may have reported concerns that were not adequately resolved."

He added that the decision would also prevent the typical call-ups that occur with JV players moving up to the varsity team.

"I am planning to meet with the team to discuss this decision, the future of Howard High School football, and how students can reengage in a positive and productive way with the program next season," Cosentino said.

The principal also invited family members of JV football players to attend a private meeting to provide more information on the investigation and to answer questions.

The JV football program was initially paused "pending an investigation of a recent situation involving some team members," a school statement said at the time.

Video of the incident obtained by CBS News Baltimore showed one student being picked up, carried and dragged by other boys inside the locker room. At one point, other students appear to chant, "Throw him in, throw him in."

A family member told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that the victim is a member of the JV football team and was hospitalized following the incident.