7 Howard High School football players suspended, charged with assault after locker room incident

Police have arrested seven members of Howard High School's Junior Varsity (JV) football team for assault after an incident that officials say happened in the locker room.

The incident led the school to suspend its entire JV football program while the alleged assault is investigated, said a statement that Howard High School sent to families.

The program was being paused "pending an investigation of a recent situation involving some team members," the statement explained. "As the matter is under investigation and involves minor children, we are limited in the details we can provide and are not able to share specifics."

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) issued a statement about the September 25 incident, confirming it was reported to police and that seven students, ages 14-16, were charged with second-degree assault.

"The students are all JV football players and the reported assault took place in the locker room," the statement said. "The investigation is ongoing."

Howard High School is located in Ellicott City, Maryland. The schedule for the school's varsity team will not be affected by the JV suspension. The suspension will also not affect any scheduled girls flag football games.

The JV football team is currently 1-4 in this season's standings. The last JV game was on September 28 against Hammond High School, with Howard High losing the contest 0-2. The JV team's next game was scheduled against Long Reach High School on October 5 at 6 p.m.

Howard High's next varsity football game is scheduled to take place on October 2 against Long Reach High School at 6 p.m.