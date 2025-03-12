Howard County students to protest over new classroom cellphone policy

Howard County students from multiple schools are expected to peacefully protest over a newly enacted cellphone policy in the county's public schools Wednesday.

The policy, which took effect on March 3, prohibits Howard County students in public schools from using their cell phones during the school day. Under the new policy, students must silence their devices and put them away during instructional time. Students are allowed to use their cell phones during non-instructional time.

Elementary and middle school students are required to keep their phones in their backpacks unless an administrator approves otherwise.

If they don't comply, an administrator can confiscate the device until the end of the day.

Atholton High School

"As you know, HCPSS recently implemented a new policy that restricts students' device use from the first bell of the day to the last bell of the day. The implementation has been very successful so far, but as anticipated, it is not fully supported by all," a letter from Atholton High School Principal Nick Novak read.

According to Novak, the walkout is set for 9:25 a.m. Wednesday at the stadium during "Raidertime. " According to the letter, the students will return to class in time for the third period.

Howard High School

According to a letter from Principal Steven Fleming, students at Howard High School are also set to peacefully protest the cell phone policy today.

"Our administrative team and staff members have met with student organizers and communicated expectations to students and staff before the event and will provide supervision for our students throughout the event," the letter read. "Please be advised that this event is a student walkout and only students may participate."

Why was the HCPS cellphone policy changed?

After the classroom cellphone ban was proposed to the Howard County School Board in Dec. 2024, it gained support from teachers who believed there needed to be stronger penalties for cell phone use in class. Under the previous policy, teachers were not explicitly allowed to confiscate cell phones.

According to a survey conducted by HCPS, parents, students, and school staff agreed that cell phones are a distraction in the classroom - but also agreed that the phones should be accessible in case of emergency.

Similar legislation proposed at the state level

Similar legislation has been proposed at the state level. House Bill 192 would prohibit students from using a cell phone during school hours except for specific circumstances.

Under the proposed bill, elementary and middle school students would be prohibited from using their cell phones during instructional time, student lunch periods, and passing periods—or the time before and between classes when students move from one class to another.