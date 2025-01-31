Cellphone use banned in Howard County Public Schools starting March 3

BALTIMORE - Starting on March 3, 2025, students in Howard County Public Schools (HCPS) will not be allowed to use their cellphones during the school day.

While some say cellphones are a distraction that hinders education, others say they actually help, and taking them away just isn't realistic in the world we're living in today.

"...Can't be seen, can't be heard, and can't be a distraction," said Brian Bassett, HCPS Communications Strategist.

Currently, high school students are allowed to use their phones during lunch, in the halls, and in class only with the teacher's permission. Middle school students can only have phones out for special events and elementary school students are required to keep them in their backpacks.

The new policy change states that all students must silence their devices and put them away. If they don't comply, an administrator can confiscate the device until the end of the day.

The Howard County Board of Education approved the policy with a 7-1 vote on Thursday.

Board of Education Chair Jolene Mosely, who voted no, brought up the need for communication between parents and their students.

"I think in these times of uncertainty, taking that away where a student in high school cannot check their phone during lunch and in between classes can be dangerous," said Mosely.

There are exceptions for students if cellphone use is approved in their IEP 504 plan. Also, smartwatches can be worn as long as they're not a distraction.

It's worth noting that there is currently a bill in the Maryland State House looking to ban cellphone use in all Maryland schools.

WJZ is keeping an eye on that bill and its path through the legislature.