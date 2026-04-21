Woman captured on video shooting Howard County gas station clerk is in custody, police say

A woman wanted for shooting a gas station employee during an attempted robbery in Columbia, Maryland, was arrested on Tuesday, according to police.

Shantay Lashay O'Donnell, 46, of Virginia, was taken into custody in another state on unrelated charges. She was identified as the suspect who was captured on video shooting an employee at the Shell gas station in the 7300 block of Cradlerock Way on Friday, April 17.

Police said O'Donnell will be served with multiple charges in Howard County in the coming days.

Video shows shooting at Maryland gas station

On Monday, Howard County Police released the video of a woman wanted for shooting the gas station clerk. The employee was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police responded to the gas station around 7:43 p.m. on April 17 during an attempted robbery. The video shows a woman with a gun talking to the clerk before pulling the trigger.

Police were offering a $2,500 reward for information that led to an arrest.

Customers told CBS News Baltimore that they may think twice about going to that gas station.

"I think I would probably think twice, maybe not come after dark," customer Lulu Fulda said. "(It's) concerning, upsetting. I want to live in a safe place and obviously want everyone to feel safe where they work or where they go to get gas."

"[It's] kind of scary in my opinion because, literally, I'm living like two minutes away," added customer Shah Davoud. "This is my routine gas station that I get all of my stuff from."