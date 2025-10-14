Howard County schools continue talks with bus drivers' union after flyer controversy

Howard County Public Schools said it is continuing negotiations with Teamsters Local 570, the union representing Zum Services, the company that operates nearly 200 school buses and vans in the county's public school system.

The update comes a day after county officials denounced bus drivers for allegedly handing flyers to students during contract negotiations.

Flyers stir controversy

The flyers asked parents to support the union's effort to secure higher pay. Earlier this month, Teamsters Local 570 voted to authorize a strike after weeks of negotiations over wages.

In a statement, Superintendent Bill Barnes and Board of Education Chair Jolene Mosley said students were told to call the school district's transportation office and advocate on the union's behalf. The school system said it supports the drivers' right to negotiate but said students should not be used as a campaign tool.

"Students are not an appropriate means for disseminating this information, and no other entity would be permitted to conduct such a campaign, because it violates HCPSS policy," the statement reads.

On Tuesday, Zum issued a statement, saying, "We will continue to do our best to reach a contract and avoid a strike in the future."

This is a developing story and will be updated.