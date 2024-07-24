Howard County resident is first to test BGE program allowing him to power house with vehicle

Howard County man is first to test BGE program powering house with car

BALTIMORE - Howard County resident Brian Foreman is the first BGE customer to try and power his home with his electric vehicle.

BGE has partnered with Sunrun and Ford to launch the nation's first-ever program where electric cars provide the power for homes.

As of now, the Ford F-150 Lightning is the only vehicle equipped to do so but the company wants to expand the technology to more electric vehicles.

BGE says in doing so, they hope to reduce energy use, air pollution and lower costs for customers who participate.

This comes after the passage of the Drive Act which requires companies like BGE to establish a framework connecting cars to the electric grid.

BGE says it will provide a more fleshed-out pilot plan to the state's Public Service Commission by 2025.