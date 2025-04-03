Howard County Public Schools want input on cellphone ban policy

Howard County's school district is asking for input in a survey on its policy that restricts cellphone use for all students.

The survey comes as students, mostly from high schools, have been vocal against the policy. High school students had the most cellphone access before the new policy was enacted.

The survey is open until April 16.

Surveying implementation

Howard County Board of Education Policy 8080 went into effect on March 3. It requires that all cellphones and other personal technology devices be out of sight and silenced during the school day.

There are exceptions to the policy. Smart watches may be worn, but can only be used to check the time. Personal device use may also be used in emergencies and if allowed in something like a student's Individualized Education Program (IEP).

A device is confiscated until the end of the school day after the first offense. If a student is caught with a device anytime after, it will be confiscated until their parent or guardian can pick it up.

The Howard County Public School System's (HCPSS) survey asks questions about the policy's impact and whether it accomplishes its intended purpose.

The goal for this policy change was to reduce distractions and improve the social environment in schools.

HCPSS is encouraging all students, their families, and staff to fill it out. You can find the survey here.

Students against policy 8080

Before the policy went into effect, several students spoke out against it at Howard County Board of Education meetings.

Some students were worried about potential obstacles the policy would create.

"Students cannot handle their devices to coordinate transportation, contact employers...or handle any sort of personal responsibilities they may have," said Neil Shandilya, a student at Howard High School.

There were also some concerns about how the policy would be enforced.

"At my school, a small number of busy administrators will be responsible for monitoring a student body of over 1,400 individuals," said Oakland Mills High School student Rosemary Kamalu. "Expecting a total of five staff members to regulate and confiscate devices on such a large scale is both impractical and unsustainable."

There have also been several student walkouts over the policy before and after implementation, the most recent one happening on March 12.

While students have vocally been against the policy, the Howard County Education Association -- the educators' union in the county -- said it's only heard good things about it from its members.