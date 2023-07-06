Howard County Public Schools to host July job fairs

BALTIMORE -- The Howard County Public School System announced it will host two upcoming job fairs in July.

The district will hold fairs on July 15 and July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burleigh Manor Middle School, located at 4200 Centennial Lane in Ellicott City.

The fair will offer opportunities in the following areas:

Classroom Teachers

Special Educators

School Counselors

Related Service Providers

Paraeducators

Student Assistants

Substitute Teachers

Nurses

Health Assistants

Custodians

Black Student Achievement Program Liaisons

Hispanic Achievement Liaisons

Multilingual Achievement Liaisons

Lunch and Recess Monitors

Registration is mandatory to attend. Those attending will have the chance to interview with a hiring manager or school administrator.

Those interested in the event can complete an online application ahead of the fair.

Human resources staff will be on-site to help those unable to complete an application before the fairs. To interview at the job fair or at a later date, the online application should be complete and minimum qualifications must be met.

The Maryland State Department of Education offers several programs and opportunities for those interested in pursuing a new fulfilling career but are not yet certified to teach.

Learn more about HCPS vacancies and employment opportunities here.