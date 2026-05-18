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Howard County police searching for suspect seen breaking into auto shop

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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Howard County police are searching for a person who was caught on camera breaking into an auto shop earlier this month.

Police said Bumble Auto on Bethany Lane in Ellicott City was robbed on May 3. The suspect is seen in the video breaking through the door and then appears to steal items from inside.

Anyone with information, or who knows who the suspect is, should contact the police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.  

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