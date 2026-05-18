Howard County police searching for suspect seen breaking into auto shop

Howard County police are searching for a person who was caught on camera breaking into an auto shop earlier this month.

Police said Bumble Auto on Bethany Lane in Ellicott City was robbed on May 3. The suspect is seen in the video breaking through the door and then appears to steal items from inside.

Howard County police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a May 3 commercial burglary at Bumble Auto in the 3200 block of Bethany Lane in Ellicott City. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. pic.twitter.com/YFj9c6XQvM — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) May 18, 2026

Anyone with information, or who knows who the suspect is, should contact the police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.