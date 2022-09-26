Howard County Police offer reward for information on crash that killed Columbia man near Elkridge

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Police are offering $5,000 for information that will help them find the person involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a man traveling near Elkridge on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Timothy Joseph Wise of Columbia was riding a motorbike on Maryland Route 175 when he collided with another vehicle, police said.

Officers learned about the crash that killed Wise around 3:05 a.m. That's when they went to the state highway and searched for the injured man on the westbound side between I-95 and Route 108, according to authorities.

They found Wise, who had been separated from his motorcycle and thrown onto the roadway, police said.

The vehicle that struck him had fled the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police described the vehicle type as "unknown."

Then, a second vehicle hit Wise while he was in the roadway, police said. The driver of the second vehicle stayed at the crash site and cooperated with the officers.

First responders pronounced Wise dead on scene, police said.

They closed off a portion of Maryland Route 175 for three hours, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash should contact police at 410-313-STOP or send an email to HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.