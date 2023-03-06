Howard County Office of Emergency Management to discuss flood mitigation plan in public meeting

BALTIMORE — This month, the Howard County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will hold two public meetings to discuss the County's Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan and Flood Mitigation Plan, the county announced Monday.

The goal of the plan is to define ways to reduce the impact of floods within the county.

The plan is the latest in a series of flood mitigation efforts that have been taken in Ellicott City, some of which date back to 2021.

The first meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, March 22 at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, in the Frances Hackley Multi Purpose Room from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The second meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 29th, from noon to 1 p.m. You can find the information for the meeting on the event page.