Howard County studies suggest ways to protect walkers and bicyclists in Elkridge

Howard County leaders are figuring out how to make Elkridge, Maryland, safer for everyone on the road, particularly for those walking or riding their bicycles.

The county recently released the results of two studies: the Elkridge Bicycle & Pedestrian Priority Area (BPPA) Plan and the Montgomery Road Multimodal Improvements Feasibility Study.

This work has been a priority for county leaders for years, with some projects already finished or in the works.

What the studies recommend

William Webb walks up and down Old Washington Road a lot, which includes a stretch without sidewalks. He said he hasn't had any close calls, but there are a lot of drivers who press his luck.

"There are a lot of people out here racing and stuff like that, speeding, it's too much of that," Webb said.

He's among several neighbors who said Elkridge could be more walker-friendly.

It's why the results of the BPPA Plan are so important.

The county conducted the study in partnership with the State Highway Administration, focusing on major roads, including Route 1, Old Washington Road, and Montgomery Road.

Howard County is figuring out how to make Elkridge safer for everyone on the road, particularly for those walking or riding their bike. Howard County Government

The study suggests short-term fixes like adding raised crosswalks and a stop bar, while also looking at long-term solutions like high-visibility crosswalk markings.

The study also took into account future impacts, such as the expected extra traffic that will come when the new community center opens, which is set for the fall of 2027.

The study focusing on a stretch of Montgomery Road has four recommendations that include buffered bike lanes and a shared-use path, which is where walkers and bicyclists can use it simultaneously.

Howard County staff will come up with plans based on the recommendations and will bring them to the public for review when developed.

You can see the studies in full here and here.

What's been done

Improving pedestrian and bicyclist safety has been a longtime priority for county leaders.

The fruit of that labor can be seen at Doctor Patel Drive and Route 1, where a traffic light and crosswalk system was installed.

County leaders broke ground on the project last summer.

Multiple people were hit and killed trying to cross this intersection in the past few years.

The intersection of Route 1 and Rowanberry Drive is another intersection getting upgrades, an inactive crosswalk system could be seen there Thursday.

Part of the upgrades there include building out a new sidewalk.

"Projects like these help us realize our shared vision of transforming Route 1 from a high-speed corridor with a history of pedestrian injuries, into a safer, more accessible and more pedestrian-friendly connection for all," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said during the Doctor Patel Drive project's groundbreaking in June 2025.