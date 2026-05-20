New Howard County facility brings human composting to the East Coast

Maryland is now home to the largest human composting facility in the country.

Human composting, also known as natural organic reduction, only became legal in the state two years ago.

This facility in Elkridge, in Howard County, will mark Earth Funeral's expansion onto the East Coast. The company gave elected officials and the media a preview of the facility on Wednesday.

Also on that tour were people already interested in this alternative burial.

How it works

On the outside, the vessel bodies are placed to look similar to a vault you'd see at a bank, but inside is organic mulch, wood chips, and wildflowers.

Tom Harries, Earth Funeral CEO, said the process takes 30 days once someone is placed inside. The body is wrapped in a biodegradable shroud before being put inside.

The vessel, according to Harries, only accelerates a completely natural process, resulting in a nutrient-rich soil.

Harris said the process is a more environmentally-friendly option compared to traditional funeral burials and cremation.

"You have something that is much more accessible, in our opinion, than cremated remains. You can keep this soil, you can plant this soil, maybe it's [for] a potted plant, maybe it's [for] a memorial garden," he said.

With the Elkridge facility being the first on the East Coast, Harris said it will help make Earth Funeral's services more accessible.

The company has three other facilities in Washington and Nevada.

"Families who've wished to choose this have had to fly loved ones to the West Coast. That incurs costs, complexity, and we believe if you resonate with this option, you should be able to do it locally," Harries said.

Choosing this option

Stephen Spiese of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is someone who resonates with human composting.

It's something his wife has already chosen to do. Spiese said he transported her body to Washington to undergo the process, and he's used the soil to plant something.

"She's very nature-oriented, and when she found Earth Funeral, she said I think that's the way I wanna go," Spiese said.

Spiese said he's interested because he wants to be part of the planet's natural process, which he feels isn't possible if he's in a coffin.

"You're removed and kept in a little box for the rest of eternity. That's not right," he said. "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, let's put the dust in the ground to help other things grow."

While it's not where he lives, Spiese is grateful to have a human composting facility nearby, even while his wife had to be taken out west when she went through the process.

"To be laid in that rich soil, surrounded by wildflowers, I can't think of a thing she would've wanted more than that," Spiese said through tears.