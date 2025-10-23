$18.2 million in funds allocated to Howard County flood mitigation project

Maryland's Board of Public Works approved $18.2 million in funds for an ongoing flood mitigation project in Howard County.

The county launched the project after historic Ellicott City experienced devastating floods in 2011, 2016 and 2018. They broke ground on the North Tunnel Project in June 2024 as part of its Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan.

According to the governor's office, the flood in 2016 cost 151 jobs and more than $67 million in economic losses.

"Nobody wants to see another catastrophic flooding event in Ellicott City that devastated so many businesses and disrupted so many lives," Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain said. "This tunnel, along with other key initiatives under Howard County's Ellicott City Safe and Sound program, helps fortify infrastructure and build stronger communities."

Additional funding approved

The funding approved by the Board of Public Works includes a $17.2 million loan and a $1 million grant for the tunnel.

The loan comes from the Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund and follows a $23.5 million loan that was approved in 2024, according to the governor's office.

In June, the governor also announced $10 million in funding through the Resilient Maryland Loan Fund.

Flood mitigation project

The North Tunnel is one of seven projects under the county's plan.

County leaders said once the tunnel is completed, it will be capable of collecting nearly 26,000 gallons of stormwater per second. The 18-foot, mile-long tunnel will be built from the west end of Ellicott City and feed directly into the Patapsco River.

"The Ellicott City North Tunnel is the single largest public works project in Howard County's history. This critical infrastructure is the keystone of our comprehensive EC Safe and Sound plan," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027, county leaders said.