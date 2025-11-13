Howard County doula program aims to bolster maternal health resources

Howard County Health Department's Doula Partnership Program is helping to make sure someone is taken care of in all aspects of their pregnancy journey.

The program started earlier this year to help any family that needs extra help, no matter their economic background. The program may be young, but it's already helping create lifelong relationships.

What does the Doula Partnership Program provide?

Shantell Robinson and LaRay Abraham only met months ago, but they already have a big bond. They met after being paired up through the Doula Partnership Program.

Doulas aren't medical professionals, acting as comprehensive support systems for birthing persons from prenatal to postpartum care.

"At first I was nervous...[How is the doula] going to treat me, and if they are going to care about me during that time?" Robinson said. "[Abraham] did care, she did help, and she advocated for me as much as she could."

All doulas taking part in the program are trained and certified. The costs are either completely or largely covered by the health department.

Participating doulas, like Abraham, also get access to training and other supports, like ongoing client referrals.

For Abraham, her role as a doula goes beyond just supporting Robinson. She supports the whole family.

"[I can help so Robinson] can take a shower, she can wash her hair, I can help out with [her kids], give [Robinson] some time to sleep, or even her husband as well. Maybe I can go to the grocery store," Abraham said.

The need for more resources in Howard County

The program is an offshoot of the health department's Perinatal Equity and Care for Everyone, or P.E.A.C.E., Project. The goal of the project is to connect people with resources readily available in the county.

Nayanie Henriquez, P.E.A.C.E. Project program supervisor, said it's to ensure no one's left behind.

"What happens is people fall under the cracks, so they become invisible," Henriquez said. "They feel like they can't express that they may need help, they cannot express that they are in need," Henriquez said.

Samantha Cribbs, the Maternal and Infant Health Program Supervisor at the health department, said the need for these resources is just as big in Howard County as it is elsewhere.

"When you look at specifically our maternal and infant health data, our numbers really aren't that different. Our preterm birth rate is not very far off the state average, our low birthweight [is also the same]," Cribbs said.

As the Doula Partnership Program tries to curb those issues, for people like Robinson, it's helping create lifelong relationships.

"[Doulas are] actually there for you, and you could feel it. It's made the bond a hundred times better," Robinson said.

You can find out more about the Doula Partnership Program and the P.E.A.C.E. Project here.