Howard County man charged with fatally stabbing his wife held without bail

A Howard County man who was charged with fatally stabbing his estranged wife will remain in jail without bond after he waived his bail review hearing on Tuesday.

Alexander Stephenson, 53, is facing first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault charges, as well as violating the protective order against him.

Court records show he was taken into custody Monday evening. He's due back in court in March for a preliminary hearing.

Details in deadly stabbing

Police said Stephenson turned himself in on Sunday, Feb. 8, hours after he allegedly stabbed his wife, Amethyst Stephenson, to death.

Officers responded to a home on the 3400 block of Huntsman Run in Ellicott City, a little after 8 a.m.

A charging document reveals Amethyst Stephenson's son was the one who called 911. He woke up and heard "a commotion and yelling" coming from his mother's room.

When he got to the room, he saw Alexander Stephenson stabbing his mother in the closet.

"Alexander attempted to stop the victim's son from contacting the police. Ultimately, the victim's son contacted 911," the charging document reads.

Amethyst Stephenson's son then saw Alexander Stephenson cut his wrists before running out of the house through the back.

After turning himself in, Alexander Stephenson was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he was arrested upon release.

"When something like this happens, when somebody has done the right things to protect themselves and [the victim still gets hurt]...it's really a tragic situation," Howard County Police spokesperson Seth Hoffman said.

Court documents show Amethyst Stephenson filed her protective order last month. In her petition, she said her husband "made veiled and direct threats of violence against the children. He has threatened to kill us. He punches walls, destroys property..."

A temporary protective order was granted, and a final protective order was granted last Monday. It was meant to last through Feb. 2, 2027.

Previous charges

Before the deadly stabbing, Alexander Stephenson was already charged with assault and violating Amethyst Stephenson's protective order, among other charges, in Carroll County, court records show.

Charging documents for that incident show the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police responded to the High's gas station at 6700 Sykesville Road in Sykesville around 8 p.m. Saturday.

911 calls came in regarding a fight in a car parked at the gas station.

State Police troopers learned Alexander Stephenson was in the car with two of his children, one of whom was driving. The one driving was trying to get in touch with Amethyst Stephenson to alert her that Alexander Stephenson was intoxicated, according to charging documents.

Things escalated to the point Alexander Stephenson allegedly bit the left thumb of the one driving, and tried to scratch or gouge the other child's eyes.

Amethyst Stephenson also told troopers he tried to call her, which goes against her protective order.

Court records show Alexander Stephenson was taken into custody and appeared in court on these charges, but was released before Sunday's stabbing.

"[Alexander Stephenson] may be released on personal recognizance because he is not charged with a crime punishable by life imprisonment without parole," his initial appearance report reads.

He's currently scheduled for trial on these charges in April.

Court records also show Alexander Stephenson had a protective order against an ex-wife years ago. It expired in December 2021.

Protection from domestic violence

Ngozi Obineme is the executive director for HopeWorks, Howard County's only comprehensive center for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. Obineme said protective orders are an important tool. However, it shouldn't be the only tool being used.

"It's important to have law enforcement involved, the courts involved, advocates like we have at HopeWorks, and service providers really working together to respond quickly and assess risks when violations occur," Obineme said.

For more information about HopeWorks services, which include an emergency shelter, legal services, and support groups, visit this website.

HopeWorks also operates a 24/7 hotline, which you can call at 410-997-2272. It is confidential.