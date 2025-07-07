Howard County to vote on bill to add speed cameras, increase commercial parking violation fines

The Howard County Council will vote on several bills during its legislative session Monday night.

Among the bills up for a vote are a proposed measure to limit the number of speed cameras within school zones, and another act that would increase fines for commercial vehicles parked in residential areas.

Increasing fines for commercial parking violations

Currently, the owners of commercial vehicles are fined $33 if they park in a residential area.

CB24-2025 would increase that fine to $250.

It's one of the bills authored by Howard County Councilman Opel Jones.

In June, several residents and business owners testified in support of the bill.

Dr. Lillian Norris-Holmes, a Columbia resident, told WJZ that the Foreland Garth neighborhood has been a go-to spot for trucks to park for a long time.

"We want to make sure our village is appropriate and inviting to the residents, and to the other people who would visit the community," Norris-Holmes said.

Business owners at The Cluster at Twin Knolls also told WJZ that commercial vehicles parking their cars have become a problem.

But some residents, like Melissa Hogle, are concerned that the proposed fines could target the wrong people.

"Contractors, landscapers, electricians, delivery drivers, and people who are providing essential services and honest work," Hogle said. "It's deeply troubling that the county council is proposing to punish them with exorbitant fines."

Other proposed bills

Another proposed bill, CB51-2025, would remove the limit on the number of speed monitoring systems permitted within a designated school zone.

Liz Walsh, the bill's author, says there are currently only eight speed cameras in school zones countywide, and they're moved around during periods of time.