Howard County Council unanimously approves bill ending hourly motel rentals

The Howard County Council unanimously passed a bill they say is aimed at stopping sex trafficking.

Now, under county law, employees of motels, hotels, or similar businesses with at least four rooms available are prohibited from offering rooms on an hourly basis.

The legislation comes in the wake of recent trafficking cases, including the arrest of Robert Bennett Jr., who allegedly operated a sex trafficking ring at the Terrace Motel in Elkridge. Bennett faces multiple charges including sex trafficking, prostitution, armed robbery, and weapons violations after allegedly arranging prostitution encounters for several women whom he controlled through drugs and threats.

Bennett's case followed the March 3 sentencing of Kenika Leach to 15 years in prison for trafficking women from Hagerstown to hotels in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County. Prosecutors said Leach exploited victims' drug addictions and used physical violence to maintain control.