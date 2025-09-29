Howard County remains committed to its federal workers as shutdown looms

A looming government shutdown has many Maryland federal workers worried, especially because of President Trump's threat of more layoffs.

Given that around 20,000 federal workers live in Howard County, county leaders continue their efforts to make sure these workers are supported.

But, with more expected to be laid off -- whether or not there's a shutdown -- the organizations helping say there could be trouble ahead.

Supporting federal workers

From the start of Mr. Trump's second term, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and other county leaders have hosted forums, town halls, and job fairs.

As part of a resource expansion, even childcare options were bolstered to ensure federal workers who were laid off or resigned would be okay.

However, more could need that help, according to Robert Rehrmann, director of the Bureau of Revenue Estimates, which is under the state Office of the Comptroller.

In a meeting on Thursday, Rehrmann said 15,100 of the state's federal workers have been laid off. Also, at the rate it's happening, another 10,000 workers could be laid off.

There are other factors, like the deferred resignation program, that could make the number higher.

Under this program, federal workers were put on administrative leave immediately while continuing to receive their pay and benefits until Sept. 30.

"The [Office of Personnel Management] director recently said that federal employment is going to be 300,000 jobs lower at the end of the year than it was in the beginning," Rehrmann said. "That compares to roughly 100,000 losses so far nationally."

In March, Ball created the Economic Competitiveness and Opportunity Now, or ECON, Task Force. It's been meeting monthly since its creation in March to ensure all workers and businesses in the county can be economically competitive.

The task force is currently creating an action plan for the county that's slated to be done by December.

"Not only as a government have we been doing workforce supports, but we are looking at the family supports," said Angela Cabellon, chief of staff for Howard County government, who also serves as the task force's chair. "So we expanded foreclosure prevention assistance, expanded our food opportunities, while providing workers with the direct tools they need to succeed."

Part of that includes partnering with organizations like the Community Action Council of Howard County, or CAC, which runs the county's food bank, making it easier for these workers to get help.

"All you need to do is show proof of residence and you're a federal employee impacted by this -- and you can shop with us a little while you figure out your next steps," said CAC president Tracy Broccolino.

You can see all the resources Howard County is providing for federal workers here.

Other shutdown impacts

Like many other service nonprofits, CAC relies on federal funding to keep its services going.

With a potential shutdown, Broccolino said their help could be limited, impacting services she describes as fundamental social supports.

"You're talking about SNAP, you're talking about housing, homelessness funding," she said.

Broccolino adds that CAC is financially okay for the time being.

For more information on CAC's programs and how to apply, go here.