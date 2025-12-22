Howard County Board of Appeals members withdraw resignations; council accepts 2 of 3

The Howard County Council formally accepted requests to withdraw resignations from two of three Board of Appeals members Monday, as a showing it's trying to move forward on better terms.

However, for the third member, the council was not able to decide on whether to accept her withdrawal or her initial resignation.

It comes after tensions rose between the two bodies in recent months, resulting in three of the five board members handing in resignation letters to end their terms by the end of 2025.

Clarifying the resignation process

Board of Appeals Chair Gene Ryan, Vice Chair Lynn Foehrkolb and member Felita Phillips all looked to end their time with the board.

But after a meeting with the council in November, they've since rescinded their resignations.

Though as of Monday morning, those withdrawals were not formally accepted by the county council.

"We're on the clock on these resignations because they become effective in nine days," said Councilman David Yungmann.

The pending decision led the council to hold a special meeting Monday to solidify the process.

Council Chair Opel Jones said there were no clear directions on accepting resignations or withdrawals.

"If we're going to accept the letter of resignation by circulation, then we also have to accept the rescinding of the resignation by that same email process," Jones said.

After meeting in a closed session for nearly three hours, the council announced it accepted Ryan's and Phillips' withdrawals, but it was not able to make a decision on Foehrkolb's resignation or withdrawal.

WJZ asked Jones what Monday's decision means for Foehrkolb's future with the board, but we have not yet received a response.

Council, board clashes

Monday's special meeting came more than a month after the county council and the board clashed during a joint meeting.

Ryan, Foehrkolb and Phillips all said their resignations were fueled by the actions of Councilwoman Deb Jung and Liz Walsh, accusing them of political interference in the board's work.

The board members also accused Jung and Walsh of making comments that created an unsafe environment.

Jung was further accused of trying to push Foehrkolb out of her term early.

Some of the board's decisions garnered attention and backlash earlier in the year, particularly the decision to deny an appeal by neighbors who were concerned with the potential environmental impact of the proposed W.R. Grace plastic recycling plant.

During the joint meeting in November, Ryan mentioned how someone unhappy with that decision came to his home.

"I had to have an exchange with this man in front of my child, that he get off my property. He wouldn't at first, then he did," Ryan said. "[County council members] can't be so reckless as to make these inflammatory comments to the public, who doesn't know any better."

At the time, Ryan, Foehrkolb and Phillips said they'd be willing to rescind their resignations if changes were made to help the board act more independently.