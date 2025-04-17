Howard Community College promised funding for new workforce development center

A new center at Howard Community College is part of an effort to offer people more career opportunities, particularly in trade and technical careers.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball affirmed Thursday's commitment to setting aside funds for the Workforce Development and Trades Center in the proposed FY 2026 capital budget.

Ball made this announcement in light of uncertainty with federal funding. This center is also seen as a way for the county to help further federal workers who may be rethinking their careers.

Funding the new center

Lot C on Howard Community College's campus is sitting empty these days, with a fence preventing anyone from parking their car.

It's because that's where the new Workforce Development and Trades Center will be built.

The goal is for the center to be a go-to for careers in manufacturing, automotive technology, cybersecurity, and other skilled trades.

Yasir Portillo may only be a high school senior, but he now has a year under his belt as an HVAC apprentice at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center.

He's looking forward to continuing his studies and training, especially at the new center.

"The HVAC program has helped me a lot because I like to work with my hands and I always knew school [wasn't really for me]," Portillo said.

In his proposed capital budget, Ball said $5 million in county funding will be set aside for the construction of the center. $3.6 million of HCC funds will also go toward construction, as well as $11.9 million in state funding.

Construction is set to begin soon, with students slated to start learning inside by June or August of 2026.

WJZ asked Ball if federal funding concerns impacted these numbers. he said, "It would be great to have more federal funding secured.

However, he adds that his office, HCC president Daria Willis's office, and other partners have been helping secure funding to ensure the center is built on time.

"We are coming together with our community and various stakeholders to make sure we move this vision forward for our community and our future," Ball said.

Helping federal workers

Ball said the center goes hand-in-hand with the county's recent strategy of helping federal workers.

In the recent few months, the county has offered more workforce development services, expanded childcare options, among other resource expansions to help federal workers who may have lost their jobs.

Willis said the center will be for students of any age and at any phase in their lives.

"We are not just thinking of this for our population of traditional-aged students," she said. "It will also be for adult learners, and we'll be offering classes around the clock in this center."

You can read more about the center here.