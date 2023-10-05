How to watch: Adnan Syed goes before Maryland Supreme Court to appeal reinstatement of murder conviction

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Supreme Court will hear an appeal Thursday from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court after he was exonerated and released from prison last year.

Syed's attorneys are appealing the reinstatement of his murder conviction by an appellate court, in a case that has broader ramifications for victims' rights as well as Syed's future.

Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial," was convicted in 1999 of killing Hae Min Lee. He was freed from prison last year after Baltimore prosecutors found flaws in the evidence presented at trial and a judge agreed to vacate his conviction.

City prosecutors had dropped all charges after finding flaws in the evidence.

In March, the Appellate Court of Maryland ordered a redo of the hearing that enabled Syed to walk out a free man. The appellate court said the victim's family didn't receive adequate notice to attend the hearing in person, violating their right to be "treated with dignity and respect."

The oral arguments for Syed's appeal in Maryland's highest court will be webcast live on Thursday at 10 a.m. Click here to watch the stream.

We're grateful for the support to present our case this morning," Syed told WJZ's Mike Hellgren outside the Annapolis courthouse Thursday. "And we're grateful for all the support we've received over the past 24 years."

The family of Hae Min Lee also is appealing to the state's highest court, contending that crime victims in Maryland have a right to be heard and challenge the evidence in hearings like the one last year that vacated Syed's conviction from 2000.

He faces at least the potential of being sent back to prison, a point his lawyers raised in court filings.

"The terrifying specter of reincarceration has hung over Mr. Syed's head every day for the past ten months," Syed's lawyer, Erica Suter, wrote in a brief filed with the court in August.

The Lee family's appeal asks the court to give victims an even larger role in hearings to vacate convictions — by allowing them to challenge evidence and cross-examine witnesses.

Maryland law grants victims the "right to speak" in certain proceedings, but allowing more active participation in conviction vacatur hearings would "create a sea change in Maryland courts" by effectively letting them play the role of third-party prosecutor, Syed's attorneys wrote last month. That is a question the state legislature should decide, not the courts, the attorneys argued.

The Maryland Supreme Court isn't expected to issue a ruling on Thursday. A written ruling will be filed on the court's website, although it's unclear when.