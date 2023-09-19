Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was chronicled on 'Serial' podcast, speaks about new evidence in case

BALTIMORE - Adnan Syed spoke with the media on Tuesday regarding new evidence in his case.

Syed, whose case gained national attention when it was featured on the podcast "Serial," was released from prison in September of 2022 after serving more than 20 years for the murder of his Woodlawn High School classmate and ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

Lee was killed in 1999.

Syed said there are two new pieces of information he believes can help him. He wants an investigation by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

Syed maintains his innocence but says he will respect the Maryland Supreme Court’s decision—even if he’s sent back to prison. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 19, 2023

Awaiting a presentation by Adnan Syed. It comes as the Maryland Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in his case on October 5th. @wjz https://t.co/3Wc1Uwze8v pic.twitter.com/6yCpf5nd84 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 19, 2023

Recent court filings present dueling notions of the decades-old murder case as it continues crawling through the appeal process.

The case is currently pending before the Maryland Supreme Court, which will consider whether a lower court violated the rights of Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999.

Syed: “How much longer should my mom have to cry herself to sleep at night?” He alleges quick pace of last year’s hearing where he was released was important to him and his family. @wjz pic.twitter.com/vBZ08HhwBt — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 19, 2023

Syed says a prosecutor testified Asia McClain was pressured by his family to be an alibi witness. McClain later denied that was the case and said she was not pressured. @wjz pic.twitter.com/NUeszPJWDe — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 19, 2023

Syed, her high school ex-boyfriend, was convicted of murder the following year and sentenced to life in prison. He remained behind bars until last September, when a judge vacated his conviction because Baltimore prosecutors found flaws in the evidence against him.

Syed talks about a note prosecutors long had in their files that someone else threatened to kill Hae Min Lee—that note was withheld from his defense. He alleges a prosecutor later leaked it—and that leak was used in arguments to reinstate his conviction. @wjz pic.twitter.com/HO5zuWLTZz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 19, 2023

The Lee family appealed that decision, asserting the rights of crime victims and seeking a redo of the proceeding that won Syed his freedom after 23 years in prison. The Appellate Court of Maryland largely affirmed their arguments, reinstated Syed's conviction and called for a new vacatur hearing — a decision both parties have since appealed for different reasons.

Syed says prosecutors withheld evidence—a cover letter from AT&T that incoming calls were not reliable for location information. @wjz pic.twitter.com/SwqkA1Lbkj — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 19, 2023

The Maryland Supreme Court will consider their appeals during oral arguments Oct. 5.

Syed said he maintains his innocence but will respect the court's decision.

