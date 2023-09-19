Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was chronicled on 'Serial' podcast, speaks about new evidence in case
BALTIMORE - Adnan Syed spoke with the media on Tuesday regarding new evidence in his case.
Syed, whose case gained national attention when it was featured on the podcast "Serial," was released from prison in September of 2022 after serving more than 20 years for the murder of his Woodlawn High School classmate and ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.
Lee was killed in 1999.
Syed said there are two new pieces of information he believes can help him. He wants an investigation by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.
Recent court filings present dueling notions of the decades-old murder case as it continues crawling through the appeal process.
The case is currently pending before the Maryland Supreme Court, which will consider whether a lower court violated the rights of Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999.
Syed, her high school ex-boyfriend, was convicted of murder the following year and sentenced to life in prison. He remained behind bars until last September, when a judge vacated his conviction because Baltimore prosecutors found flaws in the evidence against him.
The Lee family appealed that decision, asserting the rights of crime victims and seeking a redo of the proceeding that won Syed his freedom after 23 years in prison. The Appellate Court of Maryland largely affirmed their arguments, reinstated Syed's conviction and called for a new vacatur hearing — a decision both parties have since appealed for different reasons.
The Maryland Supreme Court will consider their appeals during oral arguments Oct. 5.
Syed said he maintains his innocence but will respect the court's decision.
WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren will have more on what Adnan Syed had to say on WJZ starting at 4 p.m.
for more features.