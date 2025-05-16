When and where to watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes live tomorrow night

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 20: A general view of the hospitality tent ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Getty Images

Horse racing excitement is set to continue on Saturday night when the second part of the Triple Crown launches at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The Preakness Stakes, also known as the annual run for the Black-Eyed Susans, comes just two weeks after the season kicked off with the Kentucky Derby.

The winner of that May 3 race, Sovereignty, will not be partaking in Saturday's race, eliminating the chance for a Triple-Crown winner this year. Still, excitement is high for this year's Preakness Stakes as nine horses are set to hit the track. Do you want to know how, where and when to watch the 2025 annual Preakness Stakes? Below, we'll break down all the details you need to know now.

What time does the 2025 Preakness Stakes race start?

Saturday night's main race is set to start at 7:01 p.m. ET, just four minutes after the Derby typically begins, although this is a fluid time and viewers are advised to tune in earlier or they could risk missing the exciting 1 and 3/16 mile-long race.

How can I watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes on TV?

Racing action begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on CNBC before shifting to NBC at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Watch the Preakness Stakes on Peacock.

Where can I stream the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

If you don't have cable, don't worry. You can stream all of the racing from Pimlico on Saturday via the Peacock app. Coverage, according to NBC, will start on the app at 2:00 p.m. ET and go right through the main race and all of the post-race coverage, discussions and analysis.

Whether you're a horse racing fan, more of a football fanatic or prefer NASCAR, Peacock has you covered. With plans as low as $7.99 monthly or an annual subscription for under $25, this is the smart and cost-effective way to watch all of the sports you love for a price and convenience that can't be matched.

Get started with Peacock here today.

What's the lineup of horses for this year's Preakness Stakes?

Here are the horses in this year's race, listed in order of post position:

Goal Oriented Journalism American Promise Heart of Honor Pay Billy River Thames Sandman Clever Again Gosger

What's the 2025 Preakness Stakes purse?

The total purse for the race stands at $2 million, with the winner securing $1.2 million of that amount. The second-place horse will receive $400,000 with the third-place horse earning $220,000, the fourth-place making $120,000, and the fifth-place horse winning $60,000.